SAPD investigating reports of child sex crime at Brooks Collegiate Academy

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Tuesday confirmed they are investigating a potential child sex crime that occurred at Brooks Collegiate Academy.

The alleged incident occurred at the charter school campus in the 4800 block of Vance Jackson Road on April 12, police confirmed. Sources told the KSAT 12 Defenders that a subcontracted kitchen worker is accused of having sex with a student, a minor.

Specific details about the incident are limited, but Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed that school officials are aware of the incident.

“We immediately reported the matter to law enforcement who are actively investigating and the vendor has been instructed that their staff member is no longer permitted on school property,” Schutz said in a statement. “As this is an active law enforcement matter and as it also involves student privacy and confidentially we cannot provide further details, but can ensure our parents, students and staff that this situation was immediately addressed by the school.”

The investigation remained ongoing Tuesday and no arrests have been made yet in the case.

