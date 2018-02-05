Arrested SAPD officer accused of taking items from woman while in uniform

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police Department officer already accused of shoplifting last month is being investigated for official oppression and felony theft in an unrelated incident, according to a search warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Officer Stephanie Solis, a nine-year veteran of the force, and an unidentified man, are accused of taking a woman's wallet and $5,000 worth of perfume after Solis and the woman met in Castle Hills Jan. 13, according to a search warrant obtained by the Castle Hills Police Department.

Solis had agreed to sell the woman Victoria's Secret perfume after the woman contacted her using the mobile marketplace app OfferUp, the warrant said.

Instead of conducting a transaction, Solis is accused of approaching the woman's car while in her SAPD uniform, ordering her out of her car and then stating that she was a detective investigating the sale of stolen property, according to the warrant.

The warrant said that a man walked up, took the woman's wallet and removed $5,000 worth of perfume from the woman's car.

The woman then followed a vehicle driven by Solis to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of DeZavala Road, where the officer lives, according to Bexar County booking records.

Solis answered the door Monday afternoon but quickly closed the door after a KSAT 12 News reporter introduced himself.

The warrant indicates that several items, including purses, Victoria's Secret bags and perfume, were seized from Solis' apartment last week.

Castle Hills Police Chief Johnny Siemens said Monday that his department is still "ironing out the charges" against Solis.

Siemens said that a charge of official oppression and possibly felony theft will likely be filed against Solis with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

Siemens said the seized property is similar in nature to what was taken from the woman, but said he's not yet able to confirm whether the woman's wallet or perfume was recovered.

On Jan. 16, three days after the Castle Hills incident, Solis posted on Facebook that she was selling most of her Christmas gifts to pay for the completion of remodeling her home.

One of the pictures included in the post showed several bottles of Victoria's Secret perfume.

Two days later, Solis was arrested after security officers at Ingram Park Mall said they spotted the off-duty officer trying to conceal stolen items in her purse.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus confirmed that Solis remains on administrative leave, pending an internal affairs investigation into the Ingram Park Mall incident.

"You don't like seeing your officer's name pop up here or anywhere else, so it's unfortunate that this is happening," McManus said Monday afternoon.

Bexar County court records indicate that Solis is scheduled to be arraigned in the Ingram Park Mall case later this week on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.