BCSO deputy suspended after she 'interfered' with DWI arrest of other deputy

SAN ANTONIO - When an off-duty Bexar County deputy was stopped and eventually arrested for a charge of driving while intoxicated, she was not alone. Her passenger, a fellow deputy, was suspended for five days without pay for trying to interfere with the arrest.

Deputy Aida Santos was disciplined for the April 14, 2017, incident. Suspension records obtained by KSAT-12 said she was in the car driven by Deputy Sabrina Moreno when it was stopped by a San Antonio police officer near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. The officer made an introduction and waited for a reply from Moreno, the document said.

"In an attempt to dissuade the questioning towards Moreno, you (Santos) interjected and stated the reason she was swerving was because you were 'all over' her," the document said.

As the officer continued the traffic stop, the document said Santos again interrupted, leaving the officer to "advise (Santos) to stop talking so Moreno could speak."

Santos initially received a 10-day suspension, but after a hearing in December, the penalty was reduced to five days.

After her arrest, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Moreno had been with the department for eight months. She was on probation and faced termination. BCSO did not respond to a request for information on Moreno's current status with the department.

Court records show Moreno received deferred adjudication for a charge of obstructing a highway-intoxication.

Santos is one of five public safety officers suspended in April 2018. The others include:

