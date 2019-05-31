'There's like no way out of this?': Video shows DWI arrest of San Antonio firefighter

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released dash camera video showing a San Antonio firefighter being arrested on suspicion of DWI and asking to be released without being charged, weeks after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the case.

The footage, recorded in January 2017, shows firefighter Anthony Salazar fail a series of steps in a field sobriety test after a state trooper found him slumped over behind the wheel of a running truck parked at a gas station, which is at intersection of Culebra and Galm roads around 5:15 a.m.

DPS released the footage this month since the criminal case against Salazar has been adjudicated.

"Slumped like he's sleeping," said the trooper on his radio as he first approached Salazar's truck.

Salazar eventually got out of the truck but took several minutes to provide the trooper his driver's license, the video shows.

When asked if he knew the nearest cross streets to his location, Salazar answered, "I can only hear the roads crossing each other."

((THERE ARE PORTIONS OF VIDEO WITH NO AUDIO SINCE WE REMOVED PERSONAL AND MEDICAL INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SALAZAR))

The video shows Salazar struggle to follow the trooper's finger during the gaze test.

He also appeared unsteady on his feet during the walk and turn and had trouble following the trooper's instructions.

After completing the one-leg stand, Salazar was taken into custody and read his rights.

"There's like no way out of this?" asked Salazar after being placed in the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper responded, "No, sir."

The footage then shows Salazar remove his cellphone from his pocket while in handcuffs and call his mother.

Salazar abruptly ended the call as the trooper got back in the vehicle, the video shows.

SAFD records show that Salazar received a 60-day suspension in May 2017.

A department spokesman confirmed via email that Salazar served his suspension and is currently assigned to the department's suppression unit.

Court records show Salazar pleaded guilty to obstruction of a roadway on April 30 and was sentenced to one year of probation.

