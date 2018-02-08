Deputy stabbed responding to domestic violence call, man arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County deputy is recovering at an area hospital after being stabbed by a man while responding to a domestic violence call in North Bexar County.

Deputies received the call just before midnight Wednesday in the 21000 block of Pearl Harvest, located not far from Evans Road and TPC Parkway.

Officials said deputies were breaking up an argument when the man went at one of them with a knife stabbing him in the neck and cutting him on the head.

RELATED: Richardson police officer fatally shot at suburban Dallas apartments

RELATED: 4 people stabbed at Texas home church service; suspect in custody

The deputy was transported to University Hospital for his injuries and is expected to recover.

The suspect also was taken to University Hospital for an unknown reason but will eventually be charged with committing aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.