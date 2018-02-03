Domestic dispute turns deadly when family member intervenes

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning after San Antonio police say a domestic dispute turned violent.

According to police, a man and a woman were arguing in the 8300 block of Exbourne Street.

Police said the woman tried to leave and at some point the man dragged her by the hair. The woman's uncle attempted to intervene when the man reportedly attacked him, police said. The uncle pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they plan to treat this case as self-defense. So far, no charges are being filed against the uncle. Police are reviewing home security footage as part of the investigation.

