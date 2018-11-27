VIDEO: Children, woman injured in crash following chase on West Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO - Video sent to KSAT.com shows the moments before a 34-year-old man crashed his vehicle into another vehicle Thanksgiving Day, injuring a woman and two children inside.

The man, identified as Edward Insall, was taken into custody Thursday and is being held on a $135,000 bond.

Insall began evading authorities and drove off when a trooper tried to stop him for an expired license plate, Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.

The chase ended when Insall approached the intersection of South Zarzamora and Guadalupe streets on the city's West Side and struck a woman's vehicle. Insall then tried to flee on foot but quickly surrendered to DPS troopers, Moreno said.

Videos sent to KSAT.com show several DPS units chasing Insall's vehicle down a West Side street and then the scene of the crash, which was reported around 5 p.m.

Moreno said the woman was injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Troopers found four passengers -- man, woman and two children, ages 8 and 9 -- in Insall's vehicle. The children were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, Moreno said.

Insall is now facing two counts of injury to a child, a third-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; evading arrest, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering a child, a state felony.

Moreno said Insall was found to have a warrant for his arrest in Bexar County for unlawfully carrying a weapon, which, according to online records, was issued Sept. 10, 2018.

Insall was released from custody in July 2017 after a judge sentenced him to over seven months in jail for evading arrest. Insall was convicted in Oct. 2009 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and spent two years in prison, according to online records.

