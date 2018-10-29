DPS, FBI hold full-scale training exercise in San Antonio Monday, Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation want to get the word out about a major training operation in San Antonio this week so that people aren't concerned to see a large number of first responders and law enforcement in the area.
The full-scale training exercise, or FTX, will be taking place at Government Canyon State Natural Area on Galm Road on Monday and Tuesday. The public is being asked to avoid the designated training area.
The training is focused on the ability of federal, state and local authorities to respond to a terrorist attack in an effort to save lives.
More than 250 people will be taking part in the training from the following agencies:
State of Texas
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Local Agencies and Entities
- Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
- San Antonio Fire Department
- San Antonio International Airport
- San Antonio Office of Emergency Management
- San Antonio Police Department
Federal Departments and Agencies
- Federal Aviation Administration
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- National Transportation Safety Board
- Transportation Security Administration
- U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Texas
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Private Sector
- H-E-B
