DPS, FBI hold full-scale training exercise in San Antonio Monday, Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation want to get the word out about a major training operation in San Antonio this week so that people aren't concerned to see a large number of first responders and law enforcement in the area.

The full-scale training exercise, or FTX, will be taking place at Government Canyon State Natural Area on Galm Road on Monday and Tuesday. The public is being asked to avoid the designated training area.

The training is focused on the ability of federal, state and local authorities to respond to a terrorist attack in an effort to save lives.

More than 250 people will be taking part in the training from the following agencies:

State of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Local Agencies and Entities

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

San Antonio Fire Department

San Antonio International Airport

San Antonio Office of Emergency Management

San Antonio Police Department

Federal Departments and Agencies

Federal Aviation Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Transportation Safety Board

Transportation Security Administration

U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Private Sector

H-E-B

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.