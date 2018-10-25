Don't be alarmed if you see large law enforcement presence in SA; agencies conducting training

Don't be alarmed if you see large numbers of law enforcement personnel gathered in several sites across the state of Texas early next week. Multiple agencies will be holding a statewide Full-Scale Training Exercise (FTX) led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Those exercises will include role players portraying attackers and victims.

The FTX sites will be in four Texas cities: San Antonio, Greenville, Brenham and El Paso. The training exercises will start Sunday at noon and end Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the areas where the training exercises are taking place.

The following agencies will be participating in the exercises:

