Don't be alarmed if you see large law enforcement presence in SA; agencies conducting training

Don't be alarmed if you see large numbers of law enforcement personnel gathered in several sites across the state of Texas early next week. Multiple agencies will be holding a statewide Full-Scale Training Exercise (FTX) led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Those exercises will include role players portraying attackers and victims.
The FTX sites will be in four Texas cities: San Antonio, Greenville, Brenham and El Paso. The training exercises will start Sunday at noon and end Tuesday at about 5 p.m.
The public is asked to avoid the areas where the training exercises are taking place.
The following agencies will be participating in the exercises:
State of Texas
- Select Texas Emergency Management Council Departments and Agencies
- Texas Army National Guard
- Texas Department of Public Safety
Fusion Centers
- Multi-Agency Tactical Response Information eXchange (MATRIX)
- North Texas Fusion Center
- Southwest Texas Fusion Center
- Texas Joint Crime Information Center
Local Agencies and Entities
- Bexar County Sheriff’s Department
- Blinn College Police Department
- Brenham Police Department
- City of El Paso – Department of Public Health
- City of San Antonio Office of Emergency Management
- El Paso City/County Office of Emergency Management
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
- El Paso Fire Department
- El Paso International Airport
- El Paso Medical Examiner’s Office
- El Paso Police Department
- Garland Police Department
- Greenville Fire Department
- Greenville Police Department
- Hunt County Emergency Medical Services
- Hunt County Sheriff’s Office
- Pebble Hills High School
- San Antonio Fire Department
- San Antonio International Airport
- San Antonio Police Department
- The University of Texas at El Paso
- Washington County Office of Emergency Management
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo
Federal Departments and Agencies
- Federal Aviation Administration
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Homeland Security Investigations
- National Transportation Safety Board
- North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force
- Transportation Security Administration
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern Districts of Texas
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- U.S. Marshals Service
Non-Governmental Organizations
- American Red Cross
- Border Regional Advisory Council
- El Paso Children’s Hospital
- El Paso Specialty Hospital
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence: Sierra Campus, Memorial Campus, Transmountain Campus, East Campus and Del Sol
- The Salvation Army
- University Medical Center
- Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
Private Sector
- H-E-B
- L3 Technologies
