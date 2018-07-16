Driver charged in bus crash that killed 13 tests positive for THC again, is arrested

UVALDE, Texas - Jack Dillon Young, the driver charged in connection with a head-on crash that killed 13 people from a New Braunfels church, was arrested again for allegedly violating conditions of his pretrial release.

Young was arrested July 12 after testing positive for THC on June 28 and July 5, according to a pretrial violation report.

Judge Camile Dubose ordered that Young be held without bond and that he not be released without her authorization.

This is the second time Young has been arrested for violating the terms of his pretrial release program.

Young was arrested in May after violating three conditions of his pretrial release program including testing positive for THC.

After Young was arrested in May, he was released on two bonds with a combined worth of $30,000.

Young was indicted last June on 13 two-count indictments on charges of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and one two-count indictment of intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Uvalde County District Attorney Daniel Kindred.

According to an affidavit, Young was texting and driving and had taken prescription pills prior to the crash on Highway 83 near Concan on March 29, 2017. Marijuana was found in Young's 2007 Dodge Ram pickup, the affidavit said.

Young pleaded no contest to the charges and waived his right to a jury trial.

