Driver veers off road, dies in fiery crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are working to identify a driver killed in a fiery crash on the Far Northeast Side early Monday morning.

The driver was traveling near Nacogdoches and Evans roads around 2:30 a.m. when they drove off the road and into a creek, police said. According to authorities, the driver hopped the curb of two islands and took out several traffic signs before crashing into a creek.

The car caught fire and the driver died, according to police.

It's unclear what led the driver to leave the road.

The car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene. Police said that the flames caught the attention of passersby, who called 911.

Authorities said the driver was burned beyond recognition and it's unclear if the individual is male or female.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.