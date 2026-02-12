We’ll watch for a few strong storms on Saturday Still, rainfall totals will be on the low end A few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS QUIET & WARM TODAY/FRIDAY: AM clouds, warm afternoons SATURDAY: Storms possible during the afternoon, few could be strong SUNDAY: Sunny skies and windy FORECAST TODAY & FRIDAY
We’ll get off to a cool start, with some early morning clouds. Temperatures, however, will climb into the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon. Friday will follow a similar storyline, however, skies will likely be a bit cloudier.
Today's High Temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) SATURDAY STORMS?
A dynamic storm system will arrive to Texas by Saturday. The timing has slowed slightly, which brings a window for storms for San Antonio. Expect drizzle and light shower activity early in the day, with a chance for a few storms by the afternoon. It’s possible that one or two of the storms could be strong to severe. Still, rainfall totals likely won’t be more than a quarter of an inch.
Future radar on Saturday afternoon around 6pm. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) A few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) SUNDAY
Any storms will clear the area by Saturday night, leaving South Texas with sunny skies and breezy north winds on Sunday. Low humidity may result in an increased fire danger during the afternoon hours.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House ▶ 0:40 San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch ▶ 0:29 FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience ▶ 1:49 Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection ▶ 0:29 Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals ▶ 1:02 How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals Know your rights: ICE encounters ▶ 0:48 Know your rights: ICE encounters Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. ▶ 0:31 Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property ▶ 1:41 Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? ▶ 0:57 How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships ▶ 0:30 San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event ▶ 0:36 More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Previous photo Next photo