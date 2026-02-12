We’ll watch for a few strong storms on Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET & WARM TODAY/FRIDAY: AM clouds, warm afternoons

SATURDAY: Storms possible during the afternoon, few could be strong

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and windy

FORECAST

TODAY & FRIDAY

We’ll get off to a cool start, with some early morning clouds. Temperatures, however, will climb into the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon. Friday will follow a similar storyline, however, skies will likely be a bit cloudier.

Today's High Temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY STORMS?

A dynamic storm system will arrive to Texas by Saturday. The timing has slowed slightly, which brings a window for storms for San Antonio. Expect drizzle and light shower activity early in the day, with a chance for a few storms by the afternoon. It’s possible that one or two of the storms could be strong to severe. Still, rainfall totals likely won’t be more than a quarter of an inch.

Future radar on Saturday afternoon around 6pm. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

Any storms will clear the area by Saturday night, leaving South Texas with sunny skies and breezy north winds on Sunday. Low humidity may result in an increased fire danger during the afternoon hours.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

