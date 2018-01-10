Drone video shows amazing aerial views of Confluence Park in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - You can get a unique aerial view of Confluence Park courtesy of the San Antonio River Foundation.

A video, posted to the SARF Facebook page Monday, shows the park before it’s official unveiling on Jan. 17.

Lake|Flato, the same architectural firm behind redevelopments like the Witte Museum and Pearl Brewery, designed the park.

"With education as its core purpose, Confluence is an intricate teaching tool that will inspire our community to become more involved with the river and practice sustainable habits while gaining a greater understanding of Texas ecotypes," LakeFlato.com posted to its website along with site renderings.

