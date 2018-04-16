DWI attorney arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio criminal defense attorney who calls himself @DWI_Jesse on Twitter was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jesse Hernandez, 39, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to online court records.

According to a blood draw warrant, Hernandez was arrested after he rear-ended a car at a red light at Wurzbach Road and Datapoint Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A San Antonio police officer who responded to the crash said Hernandez had slurred speech, "bloodshot eyes," was "unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcoholic beverages."

Hernandez, according to the warrant, told the responding officer he had "two or three drinks" earlier in the night at his law office, which is approximately 1 mile from where the crash occurred.

The warrant stated Hernandez was cooperative and polite during the investigation, but smelled of alcohol and was "hesitant" during a field sobriety test.

The responding officer noted Hernandez was unaware of the time and thought it was 11 p.m or midnight at the time of his arrest.

KSAT 12's Dillon Collier tried to ask Hernandez about his arrest while he was leaving the Bexar County magistrate's office Saturday night. Hernandez said he had nothing to say and proceeded to run from Collier and a photographer.

