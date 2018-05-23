Gina Ortiz Jones to face Will Hurd in key Texas swing district

A lesbian Iraq war veteran vying to become the first Asian in Congress from Texas will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd in November.

Gina Ortiz Jones, a Filipina-American and former Air Force intelligence officer, prevailed in Tuesday's Democratic primary runoff against Rick Trevino, a supporter of Bernie Sanders' presidential bid who left his job as a high school history teacher to run for Congress.

Hurd is an ex-CIA agent. His territory sprawls from San Antonio to El Paso and encompasses 800-plus miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

When Hurd was re-elected in 2016, it marked the first time the district hadn't flipped between parties since 2010.

Hurd is one of just two black House Republicans, and he won in 2016 despite criticizing Donald Trump.

