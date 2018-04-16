Ellen DeGeneres makes her largest donation ever to high school damaged by Hurricane Harvey

SAN ANTONIO - Ellen DeGeneres surprised students at a Rockport-Fulton High school with the biggest gift she’s ever given on the show — $1 million.

The money comes from Lowe's Gives Program.

Rockport was slammed by Hurricane Harvey last August and the town, and much of Texas is still rebuilding.

The gym at Rockport-Fulton High School was completely destroyed by Harvey, and the girl’s volleyball team spoke with DeGeneres about the experience.

LOCAL: Thousands of catfish to be stocked in two San Antonio neighborhood lakes for fishing

“You always have a choice to make the best out of a situation. Having that positive mindset and wanting to make it better is really what got us through Harvey. I couldn’t have done it without my team and my coaches and the people in my community,” student Allison Sanders said.

Watch the full video below:

TRENDING: Selena would have been 47 years old today

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.