Elton John to perform for last time in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Elton John is coming to San Antonio Dec. 12 to perform one final time at the AT&T Center as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

John is one of the top-selling solo artists in history, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Did you know Elton has:

5 Grammys

Biggest selling single of all time -- “Candle in the Wind" 1997

38 gold records

31 platinum and multiplatinum albums

More than 50 'Top 40’ hits

More than 300 million records sold worldwide

Grammy Legend Award

Tony award

Oscar award

Best British male artist BRIT Award

John has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970, according to a press release.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will begin in September in the U.S., reaching Europe, Asia and Australia in 2019, South America in 2020, returning to Europe and the United Kingdom in 2020 and finishing up in North America in 2021.

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” John said.

Gucci will be designing the tour wardrobe for John, who has discussed his love of the Italian fashion house in the past.

Tickets for the Dec. 12 show go on sale to the general public Feb. 2, 2018 at 10 a.m.

American Express card members can purchase tickets in advance from Thursday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 10 p.m.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages that include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, backstage tours and custom photographs will also be available for sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

In 1992, John established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $400 million in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

John was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services.”

Hold me closer tiny dancer.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.