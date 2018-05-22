Employee assaulted during robbery of West Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Saturday, April 29, around 12:30 a.m. at a Valero gas station located in the 2100 block of SW 36th Street.

According to police two suspects, a man and a woman, attempted to take two 18-packs of beer while another person stood outside and waited. An employee at the location stopped the man from taking the beer and then during the altercation, the two men assaulted him.

While the assault was taking place a woman grabbed an 18-pack of beer and left the store, police said.

The suspects fled the location in a four-door Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

