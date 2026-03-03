CLEAR Alert issued for missing 25-year-old last seen in Medical Center
Gerardo Ponce was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday
SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued Monday night for a missing man last seen in the Medical Center.
Gerardo Ponce, 25, was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Medical Drive, authorities said.
Ponce has brown eyes and brown hair, according to authorities. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a cherry blossom tattoo on his right arm.
Authorities said Ponce may be traveling in a 2010 black Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate PFG4261.
Anyone with information on Ponce’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
