Local News

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 25-year-old last seen in Medical Center

Gerardo Ponce was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Gerardo Ponce, 25 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued Monday night for a missing man last seen in the Medical Center.

Gerardo Ponce, 25, was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Medical Drive, authorities said.

Ponce has brown eyes and brown hair, according to authorities. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a cherry blossom tattoo on his right arm.

Authorities said Ponce may be traveling in a 2010 black Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate PFG4261.

Authorities said Gerardo Ponce may be traveling in a 2010 black Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate PFG4261. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information on Ponce’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

