March starts warm, storms possible by the weekend

A spring-like pattern takes shape this week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Busier pattern takes shape by the weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • CLOUDY AM, PM SUN: Cloudy mornings today & Tuesday
  • LUNAR ECLIPSE: Tuesday morning, clouds may obstruct view
  • STORM CHANCES: Small shot Wednesday, best odds will be Friday into weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

We’ll start the day with overcast skies. The clouds should thin by midday, leading to a sunny afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

🌑 TUESDAY: LUNAR ECLIPSE/ELECTION DAY 🗳

Lunar Eclipse Details (the moon will glow reddish/orange):

  • Begins: 3:50am
  • Totality: 5:04am to 6:02am (peak at 5:33am)
  • Ends: 7:00am (at moonset)
  • Forecast: Unfortunately, morning clouds could obstruct our view

Election Day Forecast:

Like today, after morning clouds, the sun will pop out during the afternoon. It’ll be warm and humid. If you plan to stand in line to vote, make sure and find some shade.

Election Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

We’ll see a small shot at showers & storms on Wednesday. Then, an upper level storm system and a frontal boundary could enhance storm chances Friday into the weekend. It’s still too early to discuss just how much rain we could see, but severe weather can’t be ruled out. Stay tuned for updates!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

