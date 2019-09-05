ERCOT asks for energy conservation on Thursday and Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid in Texas, is asking people to conserve energy at their homes and businesses on Thursday and Friday, especially during the hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ERCOT said in a press release that a new September peak demand record was set Tuesday when demand reached 68,546 MW between 4 and 5 p.m., more than 1,500 MW higher than the previous September record set in 2016.

ERCOT has issued the following tips to help conserve energy at home:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from now until 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 - 6 p.m.

p.m. Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.

