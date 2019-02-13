Wildfire near hazardous materials facility near Seguin 'no longer a threat'

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A wildfire in Guadalupe County near a Seguin-area hazardous materials facility is mostly contained and no longer a threat, according to a fire official at the scene.

The Guadalupe County fire marshal had issued a voluntary evacuation within a 1-mile radius of the facility around 4:15 p.m.

The fire was burning near Huber Road and FM 1101 in Guadalupe County.

People are being asked to avoid the area until the fire has been extinguished.

