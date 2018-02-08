Experts on loan at the University of the Incarnate Word for Human Library event

SAN ANTONIO - Experts on a variety of topics were on loan Wednesday night for the University of the Incarnate Word's Human Library event.

Attendees were invited to borrow real people for 15 minutes at a time to ask them questions about the subjects they were there to represent. Tough questions were welcomed and appreciated.

This is the second year UIW's Honors Program has hosted the event. The goal is to start conversation and change prejudices through dialogue.

"The idea of bringing people together that will have knowledge on different topics and calling it a human library where you can check people out as books and learn about their experiences has been done," said Sophia Gilmore, UIW junior and chair of the Human Library project. "We decided it was an event we wanted at Incarnate Word because we're so serious about diversity."

This year's topics included a reporter, a feminist, a veteran and peace activist as well as several others.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.