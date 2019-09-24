SAPD: Boy, 8, covered in blood after fatal stabbing of father

SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead and another was injured following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio Police chief William McManus said a 55-year-old man and a 67-year-old man got into a fight inside a home in the 8200 block of Shooting Quail.

An 8-year-old boy, who is a son of the younger man, came out of the home, covered in blood and told a neighbor that his dad had been stabbed, McManus said.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy, despite being covered in blood, was not physically injured, McManus said.

The 67-year-old man, who McManus said is claiming self-defense, suffered facial injuries. Authorities said the man is cooperating with police.

McManus didn't know what triggered the argument.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.