FBI: Laredo man missing; family gets ransom demands

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI is seeking information from the public about a missing Laredo man whose family received ransom demands from individuals in Mexico.

According to a news release, Hector Dominguez, 32, was last seen late at night Sept. 23, 2018, walking from his home in South Laredo.

Dominguez called a family member a few hours later to say he was on his way home, but he never arrived.

Through the course of the investigation, agents found evidence that Dominguez had been in Nuevo Laredo before his disappearance.

After his disappearance, Dominguez's family received ransom demands from people in Mexico, but they weren't able to come up with the money, the news release said.

Dominguez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos, including the name "Maria" on the back of his neck, and "Papi Chulo" on the left side of his neck.

Dominguez also has a large tattoo of clowns on his left arm, the name "Jackie" on his right hand, the name "Hector" and the number 7 on his left leg.

He was last seen wearing a red and white polo shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Dominguez, who is a U.S. citizen, is a predominately Spanish speaker.

Anyone with information on Dominguez's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741.

Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

