SAPD searching for missing woman, 31

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Gabriella Gonzalez was last seen Tuesday in the 100 block of Sligo Street on the South Side.

Police said Gonzalez, whose nickname is Nicle, has a medical condition that requires medication and doctors' care.

Gonzalez has straight shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have seen Gonzalez, please call SAPD's Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

