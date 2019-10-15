SAPD officer pulled out woman's tampon on side of road, $205K settlement expected

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is scheduled to vote Thursday on a possible $205,000 settlement for a woman who claims a San Antonio Police officer pulled out her tampon and searched her vaginal cavity on a public street in August 2016.

Natalie D. Simms filed a federal lawsuit against the city of San Antonio after she was approached by police while sitting on the side of a public street, talking on the phone and waiting for her boyfriend.

Simms had driven her car to the area and consented to a vehicle search by police, according to the lawsuit.

Documents show that despite not finding anything illegal during the search of the vehicle, a female officer was called to the scene to search Simms' body.

Detective Mara Wilson, who is now retired, arrived on scene and conducted the search on Simms in front of several male officers. The search was also partially recorded by a dash camera on Wilson's police vehicle.

The lawsuit details the conversation between Simms and Wilson during the search and indicates Simms did not consent to a vaginal search.

Wilson pulled Natalie's pants and underwear down in public and used her flashlight to search the area, in addition to pulling a string attached to a tampon out of Simms vagina, according to the lawsuit.

The conversation between Simms and Wilson, taken directly from the lawsuit, reads:

WILSON: Uh-huh. Are you wearing a tampon, too?

SIMMS: Yes.

WILSON: Okay. I just want to make sure that's what it is. Is that a tampon?

SIMMS: Come on. Yes.

WILSON: Huh? Is that a tampon?

SIMMS: It's full of blood, right? Why would you do that?

WILSON: I don't know. It looked like it had stuff in there.

SIMMS: There ain't nothing in there.

Wilson also commented on the amount of pubic hair Simms had and continued to tell Simms they could not go to the police station to finish conducting the search, despite Simms' persistence, the lawsuit states.

Simms was allowed to drive away following the search when officers didn't find anything illegal. She filed the lawsuit in March 2018.

If approved during Thursday's city council meeting, the settlement money would be paid from the city's self-insurance liability fund.

