SAPD officer deploys Taser on man accused of striking vehicle with weapons

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police used a stun gun on a man Sunday afternoon who was striking cars with weapons on the North Side.

Drivers called police about the man near Wetmore and Wurzbach Parkway around 4 p.m., according to a sergeant at the scene.

The man was hitting the cars with "stabbing and striking" objects, police said.

When officers approached the man, he began to show them his weapons. Officers deployed the stun gun after fearing he would use the weapons on himself or others, police said.

The man was subdued by the stun gun and not seriously injured in the incident, police said. He will be checked out for mental issues. The man was not facing charges in connection with the case Sunday.

