Fire forces evacuation of apartment complex in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Windcrest overnight.

The fire was called in as a cooking fire just before 1 a.m. at the Crestwind Apartments, in the 8800 block of Willmon Way, not far from Loop 410 and Midcrown Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the fire within one of the apartments. Fire officials said when they tried to put the fire out, they realized, however, that the pump on the fire truck wasn't working.

The fire spread throughout the apartment building damaging all four units, authorities said. One section of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were injured.

Residents of the apartment complex had to evacuate their homes as emergency crews worked at the scene. Two people in the apartment where the fire started were taken to an area hospital to get checked for smoke inhalation, firefighters said. The other residents were not hurt.

The Windcrest Fire Department, the Alamo Heights Fire Department, the Universal City Fire Department, the Air Force Fire Department and Arcadian EMS all originally answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building is not currently known.

