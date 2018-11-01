Firefighters respond to reported structure fire on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported structure fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. to the 2700 block of Nacogdoches Road, which is located not far from Broadway Street and Loop 410.

At this time, not much is actually known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The San Antonio Fire Department website said as many as 10 fire units were called to the scene.

KSAT 12 has crew headed to the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.