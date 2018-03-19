FIRST LOOK: Aerial photos show up close look at serial bomber's latest attack in Austin

SAN ANTONIO - Hours after Austin residents were once again exposed to what authorities are calling the work of a serial bomber, aerial photos captured by KSAT's SKY 12 chopper of Sunday night’s explosion provided a first-time up close look at the fourth bombing.

On Sunday, Austin police responded to a reported explosion just after 9 p.m. on the city’s southwest side that left two men in their 20s with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It was the fourth time Austin Police Department officers have been called to a bombing in less than three weeks.

The first bombing occurred March 2 on the city’s north side, where 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House was killed after picking up a package that was left on his front porch overnight.

On March 12, two bombs went off in east Austin, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason and injuring a woman.

Hours later, police responded just miles away to another explosion that left 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera badly injured.

The first three explosions were considered package bombings and had been left on the victims’ front doorsteps.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference that, in the fourth bombing, the men were either rode or pushed their bicycles along a sidewalk, activating a trip wire that triggered the fourth bomb.

On Monday, KSAT’s SKY 12 chopper captured the aftermath of the explosion, which included dozens of red flags and crime scene markers near a tipped-over bicycle that was lying on the street.

The aerial photos also show debris scattered along the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive, which has been blocked off from residents by FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and police units.

Police Department officials posted a tweet asking the public to remain “vigilant and report anything suspicious.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the series of package bombs in Austin has been increased to $100,000 and is separate from a $15,000 reward issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

APD is asking the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. If you come across ANYTHING that looks suspicious, DO NOT touch, handle or disturb it. Keep a safe distance and call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/buJsLqeRy5 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

#FBI, @ATFHou, & @Austin_Police offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading to the arrest & conviction of person(s) responsible for the package bombs which recently injured & killed several Austin residents. Call 512-472-TIPS (8477) w/ tips. https://t.co/8Yfvfyg1uM pic.twitter.com/SFpkT7z3Vv — FBI (@FBI) March 19, 2018

