News

Flock of mattresses takes flight in field near Denver

Mattresses blown across a field during windstorm

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

STAPLETON, Colo. - It's almost majestic.  A video of mattresses blowing across a field near Denver is making the rounds on social media.

The scene, which is both beautifully artistic and comedic, was recorded and shared by Robb Manes. 

More News Headlines

About 150 mattresses were being set up for an outdoor movie night event in Stapleton, but when the wind started blowing, the movie night ended up being more like a rodeo.

Manes said people chased after the mattresses, trying to wrangle them for about 30 minutes.

One witness called it "The Great Mattress Migration of 2019."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.