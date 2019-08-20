Flock of mattresses takes flight in field near Denver

STAPLETON, Colo. - It's almost majestic. A video of mattresses blowing across a field near Denver is making the rounds on social media.

The scene, which is both beautifully artistic and comedic, was recorded and shared by Robb Manes.

About 150 mattresses were being set up for an outdoor movie night event in Stapleton, but when the wind started blowing, the movie night ended up being more like a rodeo.

Manes said people chased after the mattresses, trying to wrangle them for about 30 minutes.

One witness called it "The Great Mattress Migration of 2019."

