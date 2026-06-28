Southeast Side pastor’s home damaged in fire, archdiocese says

SAN ANTONIO – The home of a Southeast Side pastor was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The rectory, where Father Jimmy Drennan resides, was in flames when he returned from Saturday Mass, the archdiocese said in a Facebook post.

The San Antonio Fire Department said four units responded to the fire, and it was under control in roughly 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, a department spokesperson said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Drennan expressed gratitude to San Antonio first responders and said no neighboring homes were damaged.

The pastor said he will celebrate the 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon Masses at St. Margaret Mary on Sunday.

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