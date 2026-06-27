San Antonio Pride festival celebrates LGBTQ+ community, raises money for local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people were expected at Crockett Park on Saturday for the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival, an eight-hour celebration of LGBTQ+ history, resilience and community support.

Organizers said about 5,000 people were expected to attend the festival, which featured food, entertainment, nonprofit organizations, health resources, and live weddings.

“You can expect a lot of nonprofit organizations here that are sharing their message, message of love,” said Phillip Barcena, president of San Antonio Pride.

The event also connected attendees with health organizations and other supportive resources aimed at reducing shame and stigma in the LGBTQ+ community.

BEAT AIDS Coalition Trust offered free, confidential HIV testing on site, with results available in about 15 minutes.

Proceeds from Saturday’s festivities will benefit eight local nonprofits and charities:

BEAT AIDS Coalition Trust

Diversity Recovery Alliance

Living Positive San Antonio

MCC Food Pantry

San Antonio Roundup

We Are Alive

The Happy Foundation

Deya Durham, Chief Financial Officer of BEAT AIDS Coalition Trust, said the funding helps the organization expand its reach and support people in practical ways.

“Last year we really focused on helping people get into housing, so maybe helping pay that deposit, helping pay that down payment,” Durham said. “This year we’re going to move towards a different financial security, and so we’re really going to be focusing on trying to help for people’s food.”

A 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the “Running of the Queens” high heels race will kick off the Pride Parade on Main Street.

This year’s parade grand marshal, Fred E. Tree, led the parade. He was bartending at New York City’s Stonewall Inn when the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion began.

“The Stonewall was the very first protest or exhibition of the gay community in any city,” Barcena said. “And so now we carry on that legacy, but we carry it on in a loving, caring manner.”

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