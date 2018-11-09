UPDATE: Fort Sam Houston lockdown lifted, school buses remain delayed

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE 6:45 a.m.: The lockdown at Fort Sam Houston has reportedly been lifted. School buses remain on a delay.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Fort Sam Houston has been placed on lockdown, according to reports KSAT has received from viewers on post.

Viewers said sirens were heard and an automated call was sent out to tell people to stay away from the base. People on post are not allowed to leave at the moment.

Fort Sam Houston ISD school buses are on a one hour delay this morning due to a situation on the installation.

The district made the announcement on Twitter at 6:17 a.m. Friday morning.

KSAT has a news crew headed to the scene and will share more information when it becomes available.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!

Due to a situation on the installation, all FSHISD schools and buses will be on a one hour delay today, Friday, November 9, 2018 — Fort Sam Houston ISD (@FSHISD) November 9, 2018

