Fosters desperately needed for puppies, kittens

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! is in desperate need of foster homes for puppies and kittens.

Immediate placement is needed for neonatal puppies and kittens ranging in age from 0 to 8 weeks old.

The animals will require specialized care due to their age.

Medical costs, formula and bottles will be provided at no cost by San Antonio Pets Alive!

“We need bottle baby kitten and puppy fosters, where the kittens and puppies are 0-4 weeks old and need to be fed around the clock every few hours. This is a great option for those who are home all day or work from home,” says Kate Powell, director of operations, San Antonio Pets Alive!

“For those that are unable to make that type of commitment, we need gruel and weaned kitten and puppy fosters, and fosters for moms with baby kittens and puppies,” Powell said.

