Free burgers, discounts offered in San Antonio on National Cheeseburger Day

SAN ANTONIO - If you're a burger lover, you probably don't need an excuse to indulge, but here's one anyway. Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and restaurants around San Antonio are offering deals.

Here's a list of the promotions we've found so far (keep checking back for additions):

Mark's Outing

The San Antonio burger joint is giving away 1,000 free quarter-pound cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day. The restaurant is using the giveaway event to raise money for East Side Pregnancy Care Center. No purchase is necessary, but the offer is one per person while supplies last.

BurgerFi

Buy one BurgerFi cheeseburger, get another for $1.

Mooyah

Members of the Mooyah rewards app can get a free cheeseburger with the purchase of fries and a drink.

Red Robin

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is offering a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with the purchase of any regular-sized beverage.

