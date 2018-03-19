Get free vanilla cone at Dairy Queen Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of spring by offering free cones at some locations.

The offer is for a free small vanilla cone at participating locations Tuesday.

Mall locations will not be participating in the offer.

Free cones will be available all day with a limit of one per person.

Find your local Dairy Queen here and call ahead to see if that location is participating.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

