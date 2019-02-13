Girl's lifesaving actions recognized by Kerrville City Council

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - A 10-year-old girl was honored during Tuesday night's Kerrville City Council meeting for saving her parents from their burning mobile home.

Madaline Munoz was presented a certificate of recognition by Kerrville Fire Chief Wes Gordon.

"I've always heard firefighters are heroes," Gordon said. "Today, we pause to recognize a real hero in our community."

Madaline remembered what she learned when the Kerrville Fire Marshal Jason Lackey and Deputy Fire Marshal Joel Bryant visited her fourth grade class during Fire Prevention Week and put it into action.

"She awoke to the smell of smoke, alerted other family members, crawled on her hands and knees to exit the fire, and went to her grandmother's house next door to call 911," Gordon told the council.

Along with her parents, who were there to witness Madaline's proud moment, was Chief Wesley Gordon, of the Turtle Creek Fire Department which responded to the Jan. 22 fire as well as the

school librarian and her teacher at Nimitz Elementary School.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.