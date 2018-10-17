Golden Girls cereal is a real thing; and you can buy it at Target

If you've ever wanted to sit around the kitchen table with Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose, here's your chance. Funko has released a limited edition "Golden Girls" cereal. It's available for a limited time at Target.

The cereal comes with a collectible "Golden Girls" toy.

On social media, some are questioning why the cereal is blue, instead of the an obvious golden color and why it doesn't taste like cheesecake. Maybe the blue color is a reference to "blue hairs," a slang for elderly women?

Fans are also expressing frustration that the cereal can be hard to find. So if you find it, be sure to tell us in the comments so we can get some, too. Thank you for being a friend.

I FINALLY FOUND THE GOLDEN GIRLS CEREAL!!! pic.twitter.com/AdLc94NknV — bobby 🍒 (@GoBobbo) October 11, 2018

just the gang and I. Finally found the golden girls cereal. And look at little Betty White . Lol. Time for some cereal 🥣 pic.twitter.com/MwMsOqS3Ko — bRi✨ (@bombela11) October 7, 2018

Is it insane my wife is on her way to @Target 3 towns over because they have 2 boxes of Golden Girls cereal in stock? I am thinking it might be a small amount of insanity. — paul healey (@dizzybuddha1971) October 16, 2018

