Golden Girls cereal is a real thing; and you can buy it at Target

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

If you've ever wanted to sit around the kitchen table with Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose, here's your chance. Funko has released a limited edition "Golden Girls" cereal. It's available for a limited time at Target.

The cereal comes with a collectible "Golden Girls" toy.

On social media, some are questioning why the cereal is blue, instead of the an obvious golden color and why it doesn't taste like cheesecake. Maybe the blue color is a reference to "blue hairs," a slang for elderly women?

Fans are also expressing frustration that the cereal can be hard to find. So if you find it, be sure to tell us in the comments so we can get some, too. Thank you for being a friend.

 

