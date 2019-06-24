Grease fire damages Ray's Drive Inn

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side restaurant known as the "home of the puffy taco" was damaged by a grease fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in just before 8:30 a.m. at Ray's Drive Inn, which is located in the 800 block of Southwest 19th Street, not far from Guadalupe Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they had to force entry into the building and found lots of smoke inside. The fire was contained mostly to the kitchen and was put out quickly, fire officials said.

The restaurant is closed Mondays, so no one was inside the restaurant or in the apartment upstairs at the time of the fire. The restaurant may not open tomorrow, however, as a result of the fire, firefighters said.

An exact damage estimate to the restaurant was not released.

