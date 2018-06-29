Guadalupe County will pay people to hunt feral hogs to curb population problem

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - Guadalupe County officials are addressing the county's feral hog problem by paying a bounty for feral hogs that are hunted.

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved providing a $5 bounty for every hog tail turned into county officials.

Commissioners approved an agreement between Guadalupe County and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, which will award the county a $15,000 grant.

One commissioner said that the program was simple but detailed, adding that hunters would not get payment immediately, but have to go through a series of informational and verification steps to get their payment.

There's currently no limit on the number of tails one can turn in, but officials said that they will address that issue if there appears to be individuals majorly benefiting from the program.

Texas State University's Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will handle the specifics of the program including creating a website for the initiative.

It's unclear when the program will begin. According to commissioners court discussions, the county is able to begin and end the program at any time.

