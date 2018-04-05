H-E-B security guard hospitalized after report of shooting at NW Side store

SAN ANTONIO - An H-E-B security guard was hospitalized Wednesday night following a confrontation with an irate individual, the grocer's spokeswoman, Julie Bedingfield, said.

Authorities were called to the H-E-B at 9900 Wurzbach Road around 9:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported at the location.

Bedingfield didn't say whether a shooting had taken place, but said there was an incident with an "irate individual" and that a security guard suffered non life-threatening injuries in a confrontation with the person.

The irate individual was taken into custody, Bedingfield said.

The store was closed as authorities investigate the incident. Bedingfield said customers of that location should monitor social media for word on whether the store will reopen tomorrow.

Shoppers posted to social media following the reported shooting stating that an individual had been shot "multiple times." Those reports have not been confirmed by authorities.

