H-E-B to donate $250,000 to Will Smith Zoo School scholarship fund

H-E-B announced Wednesday that it will donate $250,000 to the Will Smith Zoo School in San Antonio.

The school is one of the only fully licensed, nature-based preschools in the city.

Children from Will Smith Zoo School will join H-E-Buddy and H-E-B Texas Backyard managers to plant spring plants in Charlie’s Garden Friday at the school.

The zoo school staff members provide a flexible program that offers activities that enhance children’s appreciation nature, environmental education and science learning, according to a press release.

Children ages 3-5 can attend the school and learn about conservation and zoology.

