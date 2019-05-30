HBO's 'Chernobyl' a must-watch miniseries

SAN ANTONIO - It has been more than 30 years since one of the worst nuclear disasters in human history unfolded in Ukraine.

It has taken more than three decades to understand what transpired in the explosion and aftermath at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26, 1986.

Three years ago, KSAT sat down with a Ukranian who now calls San Antonio home and who helped in the cleanup of the Chernobyl disaster.

In a documentary miniseries on HBO, the story comes to life thanks to writer, creator and executive producer Craig Mazin and director John Renck.

The series debuted while HBO's "Game of Thrones" was wrapping up its final season. While millions of people have taken to social media to voice their frustration on the outcome of GOT, they should now focus on the new series, "Chernobyl."

Anyone interested in the series does not have to be a student of history.

HBO has put together a number of added features to understand and go more in-depth into the show and the history behind it. A five-episode companion podcast is available, and it's just as fascinating as the show itself.

While the miniseries has plenty of dark moments -- which are not suitable for younger audiences -- it is all vital to the story behind the explosion that released radioactive material across Russia and Western Europe.

The series is only five episodes, with the series finale airing Monday night. It has received numerous positive reviews, and, according to IMDB, "Chernobyl" has the best television series rating in history.

It is worth noting that voting is done by IMDB users, and "Chernobyl" has just more than 80,000 votes. In comparison, the popular series "Game of Thrones" has more than a million votes, and another show, "Band of Brothers," has over 300,000 fan votes.

"Chernobyl" can be viewed on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and partners' streaming platforms. The podcasts can be heard there as well as YouTube, Apple podcasts and Spotify.

