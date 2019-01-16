Here are the agencies offering assistance to federal government employees affected by shutdown

With the partial federal government shutdown stretching into its fourth week, many families of furloughed federal employees are starting to struggle financially.

There are a number of agencies offering assistance. This is a list of some of the agencies and what they can offer families. If you're a furloughed federal employee in need of financial help, you are asked to bring your federal ID with you if you reach out to one of these entities for assistance.

Catholic Charities

Visit the Guadalupe Community Center, 1801 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to your federal ID, bring your Texas ID or driver's license, Social Security card for each household member, proof of income for last 30 days, current lease for rental assistance and past due bill for utility assistance.

San Antonio Food Bank Care Center

5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway

Care packages of perishable and nonperishable food are available Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Braunfels Food Bank

1620 S. Seguin Ave.

Care packages of perishable and nonperishable food are available.

San Antonio Water System

Call 210-704-SAWS to make payment arrangements.

CPS Energy

Visit this website for assistance options

Texas Diaper Bank

Email: help@texasdiaperbank.org or visit www.texasdiaperbank.org.

