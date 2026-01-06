Hot today, but it’ll turn colder by the weekend. Here’s an update Temperatures are forecast to become more January-like by Saturday Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOGGY COMMUTE: Dense fog is possible in spots RECORD HEAT: Mid-80s will put us in record territory today COLDER AIR: Arrives with gusty winds by the weekend FORECAST FOGGY, THEN HOT
Fog has developed this morning, with the lowest visibilities just south of San Antonio. This may affect the morning commute. Any fog should lift by 9am. Clouds will thin out by midday, while temperatures quickly climb. Highs today should reach the mid-80s, putting us within range of a record (84, 1989).
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) STAYS WARM THROUGH FRIDAY
Temperatures will remain above average through Friday. A front will slide through on Friday, with a colder punch of air set to arrive on Saturday.
Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) CHILLY WEEKEND
It’s trending cooler for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs potentially staying in the 50s. Gusty north winds will be an issue on Saturday and may kick up mountain cedar. The other concern would be near-freezing temperatures on Sunday and Monday mornings. As of now, the forecast calls for temperatures to be just above that mark, however, cloud cover will play a big role on just how low we go. We’ll keep you posted.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
