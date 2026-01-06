Hot today, but it’ll turn colder by the weekend. Here’s an update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOGGY COMMUTE: Dense fog is possible in spots

RECORD HEAT: Mid-80s will put us in record territory today

COLDER AIR: Arrives with gusty winds by the weekend

FORECAST

FOGGY, THEN HOT

Fog has developed this morning, with the lowest visibilities just south of San Antonio. This may affect the morning commute. Any fog should lift by 9am. Clouds will thin out by midday, while temperatures quickly climb. Highs today should reach the mid-80s, putting us within range of a record (84, 1989).

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STAYS WARM THROUGH FRIDAY

Temperatures will remain above average through Friday. A front will slide through on Friday, with a colder punch of air set to arrive on Saturday.

Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY WEEKEND

It’s trending cooler for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs potentially staying in the 50s. Gusty north winds will be an issue on Saturday and may kick up mountain cedar. The other concern would be near-freezing temperatures on Sunday and Monday mornings. As of now, the forecast calls for temperatures to be just above that mark, however, cloud cover will play a big role on just how low we go. We’ll keep you posted.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

