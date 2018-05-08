High school passes new rule: Everyone makes cheerleading squad or nobody does

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey - Hanover Park High School in New Jersey recently passed a new rule for the cheerleading squad — everyone makes the team.

The new rule comes after a parent complained that their child didn’t make the team after tryouts in April, according to NJ.com.

The new rule is getting mixed reactions online and from parents and students who attend Hanover Park.

"I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team, and their parent complained, so now all my hard work has been thrown out the window,” student Stephanie Krueger said to ABC13.

Some parents say when they complained about the new policy, the principal threatened to disband the 10-member squad, according to NJ.com.

The school’s inclusive decision to allow everyone to participate still stands.

