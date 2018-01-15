Home heating safety tips from San Antonio Fire Department

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is offering safety tips for heating your home following the winter storm warning that’s been issued for Bexar County.

Space heaters can be dangerous if they aren’t clean or used properly.

Dust and lint can accumulate in a space heater, and it’s important to clean space heaters thoroughly with a vacuum before prior to using them.

Give space heaters a wide berth and caution children that standing too close could cause clothes to catch fire.

Other tips for heat safety:

Never use a stove to heat a home

Only plug one heating appliance in an outlet at a time

Replace furnace filters

Floor furnaces should be equipped with a thermostat and automatic shut-off device

All combustible material should be at least 3 inches away from any heaters

Never start a fire with gasoline, kerosene or any flammable liquids

Fireplaces can also be hazardous if they’re not properly maintained, and they need to be inspected once a year.

Check for cracks in the firebox, flue and for chimney and any build-up of soot inside the flue.

Dampers should be open enough to allow smoke and gas to escape up the chimney.

Always keep a good-quality metal fireplace screen in front of the fireplace whenever it is being used to prevent burning logs from rolling out or embers from flying out.

If you have an emergency or need to report a fire, call 911.

