New mural highlights pride of San Antonio’s East Side, channels Civil Rights-era figures 600-foot mural adorns Nolan Street underpass between Cherry and Chestnut Streets Portions of the 'Heirlooms: Eastside Pride' on Nolan Street. (City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Department) SAN ANTONIO – A new mural adorning part of an underpass on San Antonio’s East Side highlights the community’s role in the Civil Rights era.
The 600-foot
“Heirlooms: Eastside Pride" mural is a collage of circa 1960s and 1970s Civil Rights iconography, with emphasis on San Antonio. It also channels music and fashion trends of the time.
The art piece sits on the Nolan Street underpass between Cherry and Chestnut Streets, according to a city news release.
San Antonio’s Arts & Culture Department partnered with City Council District 2 for the project by San Antonio artist Kaldric Dow.
“This artwork is more than a beautiful addition to the Eastside — it’s a powerful tribute to a transformative era in Black history and a reflection of the enduring spirit of this community,” said District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.
Portions of the 'Heirlooms: Eastside Pride' on Nolan Street. (City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Department)
Funding was supported from the Inner City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, according to the release.
The installation is Dow’s first large-scale mural project.
“This mural brings together colorful patterns and imagery inspired by the revolutionary spirit of the 60s and 70s,” Dow said. “My hope is that it fills people with a sense of empowerment and a deeper connection to the community.”
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
San Antonio MLK March route, weather and more: What to know about the 39th annual event ▶ 1:06 San Antonio MLK March route, weather and more: What to know about the 39th annual event County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says ▶ 1:23 County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says ▶ 0:39 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps ▶ 1:28 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio ▶ 1:01 Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 ▶ 0:44 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 ▶ 0:35 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement ▶ 1:42 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings ▶ 1:40 KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms ▶ 2:02 How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ ▶ 0:40 Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase ▶ 0:49 Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says ▶ 1:47 Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast ▶ 1:38 Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast Safety improvements coming to SW Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns ▶ 1:02 Safety improvements coming to SW Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns Niños sanos pueden enfermarse hasta seis veces en invierno, dice medico de San Antonio ▶ 1:31 Niños sanos pueden enfermarse hasta seis veces en invierno, dice medico de San Antonio New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition ▶ 1:31 New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed ▶ 1:33 A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say ▶ 0:53 Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student, NISD police say Federal government sends letters to student loan borrowers about wage garnishments ▶ 1:21 Federal government sends letters to student loan borrowers about wage garnishments Bexar County judge’s ‘no-contact’ order sparks claims of retaliation and erratic courtroom behavior ▶ 1:41 Bexar County judge’s ‘no-contact’ order sparks claims of retaliation and erratic courtroom behavior Immigrant rams into ICE vehicles in San Antonio, injuring officer, agency says ▶ 2:25 Immigrant rams into ICE vehicles in San Antonio, injuring officer, agency says At-home flu tests: What you need to know before taking one ▶ 1:59 At-home flu tests: What you need to know before taking one Former teacher's aide describes encounter with Robb Elementary School gunman ▶ 1:29 Former teacher's aide describes encounter with Robb Elementary School gunman Here's what's been found in the San Antonio river so far ▶ 0:48 Here's what's been found in the San Antonio river so far Previous photo Next photo