New mural highlights pride of San Antonio’s East Side, channels Civil Rights-era figures

Portions of the 'Heirlooms: Eastside Pride' on Nolan Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A new mural adorning part of an underpass on San Antonio’s East Side highlights the community’s role in the Civil Rights era.

The 600-foot “Heirlooms: Eastside Pride" mural is a collage of circa 1960s and 1970s Civil Rights iconography, with emphasis on San Antonio. It also channels music and fashion trends of the time.

The art piece sits on the Nolan Street underpass between Cherry and Chestnut Streets, according to a city news release.

San Antonio’s Arts & Culture Department partnered with City Council District 2 for the project by San Antonio artist Kaldric Dow.

“This artwork is more than a beautiful addition to the Eastside — it’s a powerful tribute to a transformative era in Black history and a reflection of the enduring spirit of this community,” said District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

Funding was supported from the Inner City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, according to the release.

The installation is Dow’s first large-scale mural project.

“This mural brings together colorful patterns and imagery inspired by the revolutionary spirit of the 60s and 70s,” Dow said. “My hope is that it fills people with a sense of empowerment and a deeper connection to the community.”

